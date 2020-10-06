Tickets for Colorado Mesa's football season opener go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No tickets will be sold at the gate — all ticketing will be done electronically — and seating is limited, although CMU has not announced how many tickets will be available. No re-entry will be allowed.
All spectators must reserve a ticket, including CMU students and children, at CMUMavericks.com/tickets. Reserved seats are $15, adult general admission $10, seniors (60-older) and CMU students are $5. Children under 18 are admitted free, but must have a ticket.
CMU plays Chadron State at noon Saturday; gates open 60 minutes before kickoff. For all home games, tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays the week of the game.
Face masks must be worn at all times in the stadium and spectators must maintain six feet of distance from one another in all directions. Available seats on the west side of the stadium will be marked with dots. Visiting fans will be seated in section M in the west stands, with student seating in sections A, V and S on the west side. CMU's band will be behind the north end zone.
CMU fans and reserved seating will be in the east stands under the Hamilton Family Tower.
Fans experiencing a fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; sore throat; chills; muscle pain or body aches; loss of taste or smell; fatigue; congestion or runny nose; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home.
Pets and outside food and beverages are not allowed.
Season tickets and reserved tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling 970-248-2107. Reserved tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Fridays before the game.