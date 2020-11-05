Colorado Mesa announced Thursday evening that Saturday's football game against Western Colorado at Stocker Stadium has been postponed.
“Both teams agreed due to COVID-19 related concerns to cancel this weekend's contest,” the short release from CMU's athletic department read.
Mesa County's Safer at Home level was downgraded Thursday to Level Orange (high risk) because of rising cases throughout the state, including in Grand Junction.
Neither school released information about any positive cases on their respective teams — CMU's athletic department does not comment on injuries or health-related issues — but per NCAA rules, teams are tested for coronavirus 72 hours before competition. Any CMU student-athlete who tests positive is immediately isolated for 10 days and contact tracing begins, with athletes or entire teams quarantined if necessary.
The Mavericks are tested on Wednesday mornings during game week, with coach Tremaine Jackson getting a phone call about 5 that evening with results. Western Colorado also tests its players 72 hours before game day.
The game is tentatively rescheduled for Nov. 14, pending approval from the Mesa County Public Health Department and university officials, the release said. Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday's game can use them for the rescheduled game.
School District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said Thursday evening that Saturday's game between Grand Junction and Central, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., will now kick off at 11 a.m. at Stocker Stadium.
