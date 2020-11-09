In the face of rising COVID-19 cases in Mesa County, Colorado Mesa University has suspended its varsity and club sports and is asking all students to begin quarantining for the remaining two weeks of in-person instruction this semester.
CMU President Tim Foster announced the changes Sunday in a campus-wide email, after several days of consultation by CMU with public health and medical advisors. He said that though CMU’s contact tracing reflects almost no transmission of COVID-19 in the classroom, the increase in positive cases in both the community and on campus is resulting in several changes as CMU moves to a “Yellow” campus alert level.
“It is vital to note that the following changes are all designed with the goal of keeping faculty, staff and students safe and protecting the teaching/learning environment. All else must submit to the goal of safety and learning,” Foster said.
He said the college is taking a temporary COVID “time-out” for several extracurricular campus activities, including varsity and club athletics and the Outdoor Program.
CMU also is asking both on-campus and of-campus students to voluntarily quarantine except to attend class, get food and engage in exercise or self-care. When it comes to exercise and self-care, students are being asked to follow protocols regarding wearing masks, socially distancing, washing hands and disinfecting any equipment before and after use.
“With respect to getting food we are asking on-campus resident students to voluntarily utilize grab-n-go options from our dining services to reduce unnecessary exposure to other students outside of their respective residence hall Mavilies,” Foster said in his email.
He said the voluntary quarantine “is designed to allow students to safely return to their families two weeks from now for Thanksgiving break without undue risk of spread to at-risk or vulnerable family members.”
CMU’s actions mean students are being asked to quarantine for the remainder of in-person instruction this semester. As previously planned, the remainder of the semester after Thanksgiving will occur via on-line instruction, to avoid possible issues of COVID-19 spread if students returned to the classroom after visiting family and friends over the holiday.
CMU also is increasing the hours and capacity of its campus testing site starting today to ensure everyone on campus continues to have access to testing with prompt results in 24 to 48 hours.
“This additional access will allow for students, faculty, and staff to test and head into the upcoming holiday break with negative results to ensure lower risk travel,” Foster said in his email. “This will allow you to return home as you came to campus, having a negative test and having quarantined.”
CMU also anticipates providing additional hours for the community to begin accessing its test site in partnership with COVID Check Colorado and Mesa County Public Health to help the broader community, Foster wrote.
The college also has dedicated additional staff and volunteer resources to its contact tracing efforts to ensure all positive case notifications are made within 24 hours and those testing positive are moved into isolation for 10 days.