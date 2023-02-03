A jury found Ryan Cohee guilty of first degree murder Friday after about two days of deliberation.
Cohee, 21, was 19 when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes, a homeless man who was sleeping near Crosby Ave., in January, 2021.
A jury found Ryan Cohee guilty of first degree murder Friday after about two days of deliberation.
Cohee, 21, was 19 when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes, a homeless man who was sleeping near Crosby Ave., in January, 2021.
Cohee pleaded not guilty by insanity. During his trial, which started Jan. 17, his attorneys argued Cohee's diagnosed mental health disorders (including major depressive disorder, ADHD and autism) combined with environmental stressors caused him to become insane when he saw Barnes and murder him.
In Colorado, in order to be found not legally sane at the time of a crime, a person must be found incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
The prosecution argued Cohee had admitted to planning to kill someone, specifically a homeless person, for months, and attempted to get rid of Barnes's body, showing he understood consequences of his actions.
Two psychologists with the state of Colorado who examined Cohee for his insanity plea concluded he was not insane for the purposes of the plea at the time of the murder. Another psychologist, who performed a separate examination on behalf of the defense, said Cohee was experiencing a psychotic episode that was triggered by seeing Barnes, and abated soon after, rendering him insane.
Closing arguments finished Wednesday afternoon. The jury had been deliberating since then.
Cohee was also charged with tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence. He was found guilty.
Cohee was arrested March 1, 2021 after his parents found Barnes's head and hands in his closet. He had attempted to get rid of the rest of Barnes's body at the Blue Heron boat ramp, where he got his car stuck in the Colorado River.
In body camera footage and footage of interviews with investigators, Cohee appeared to freely admit to the murder, saying he wanted to know what it felt like.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:18:51 AM
Sunset: 05:37:22 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:17:53 AM
Sunset: 05:38:32 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:16:54 AM
Sunset: 05:39:43 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:15:53 AM
Sunset: 05:40:53 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:14:51 AM
Sunset: 05:42:04 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:13:47 AM
Sunset: 05:43:14 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:12:42 AM
Sunset: 05:44:24 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.