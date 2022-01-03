Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Colorado Mesa head coach Tremaine Jackson, above, used the transfer portal to help the Mavs to an 8-2 record this season. The Mavs’ coaches are again looking at players in the transfer portal to supplement the offensive depth, like running back Darick Holmes , 88, or replace seniors on defense, like safety Damar’ren Mitchell, bottom.
Tremaine Jackson, who achieved quick success as Colorado Mesa's football coach, is the new head coach at Division II powerhouse Valdosta State.
Valdosta State announced the hiring shortly after noon today. He'll be introduced in Valdosta, Georgia, on Thursday.
“I am honored and humbled to be named the Head Football Coach at Valdosta State University,” Jackson said in the release from Valdosta State. “... It is my intent to continue and enhance the storied tradition of Blazer football for many years to come. I cannot wait to get to Titletown USA to meet the local community and begin our work on the 2022 season! There are three main things that attracted me to Valdosta State, (1) the history, tradition and brand of VSU football, (2) the chance to compete on the national stage every year, (3) the chance to be coached by a seasoned Athletic Director like Mr. (Herb) Reinhard.”
Jackson replaces Gary Goff, who was hired as the head coach of McNeese State last month after leading the Blazers to the Division II national championship game this season, losing to Ferris State.
Jackson went 10-3 in his two seasons at CMU, his first head coaching job, including the truncated 2020 fall season. The Mavericks finished third in the RMAC this past fall, missing the Division II playoffs despite beating then-No. 3 Colorado School of Mines.
For more on Jackson's move, see Tuesday's e-edition.