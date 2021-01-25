The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed its examination of a 20-year-old man shot on Sept. 20 and died on Jan. 14 in an unidentified hospital.
The coroner identified the man as Hugo Pablo Rodriguez of Fruita. Rodriguez sustained a gunshot wound during a shooting on the 3100 block of Orson Ave on Sept. 20.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has determined the cause of death to be complications of a gunshot wound of the head and the manner of death to be homicide.
This shooting occurred at a large gathering and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still encouraging members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
If you have information about this homicide, contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-244-3526.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation.