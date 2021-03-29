Get your country attire ready — Country Jam 2021 is on.
The annual country music gathering that was cancelled last year, is scheduled for June 24-26 in Mack.
According to country jam.com, the lineup has a couple of performers that were suppose to come last year, plus one of the biggest names on the scene the past few years.
Headliners listed on the website include Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood, both were scheduled to come in 2020, and Luke Combs.
Country Jam passes will go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m.
An alumni pre-sale will be available on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.
Other performers coming to the Mack ranch include Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Craig Morgan, Parker McCollum, Ingrid Andres, Drew Parker, Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Stephanie Quayle, Ashland Craft, and two chart-topping and award winning performers who were also on the 2020 lineup — Tanya Tucker and Ashley McBryde.
The return of the popular country music gathering at Jame Ranch in Mack should provide a welcome boost to the local economy.
In a Daily Sentinel article in April 2020, Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President Diane Schwenke said the cancellation of four days of Country Jam cost the local economy up to $11 million. She said about 75% of attendees are estimated to come from outside Mesa county.