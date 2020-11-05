Starting on Saturday, Mesa County Public Health is planning to raise the county's COVID level to orange, the highest safer-at-home level.
That level is the highest risk before the more restrictive stay-at-home, and it due to the continued increase in coronavirus cases.
"Widespread transmission of COVID-19 continues at an alarming pace, and the increase in illness requires more protective measures in Mesa County," the department said in a statement. "Effective November 7, Mesa County will more to Level Orange: High Risk on the dial."
The latest infection figures show that the county has seen a two-week case count of 883, a 7.9% two-week positivity rate. Those same numbers show three more deaths, now at 15. Some of those were due to an outbreak in a assisted living center.