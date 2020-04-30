Coyotes, prairie dogs and other popular targets of killing contests are now protected from such forms of hunting thanks to action by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Thursday.
The commission voted 8-3 to prohibit hunting contests targeting any furbearers — such as coyotes, foxes, raccoons and bobcats — as well as black-tailed, white-tailed and Gunnison’s prairie dogs, and Wyoming (Richardson’s) ground squirrels, effective June 30.
Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources and a nonvoting member of the commission, said during Thursday’s commission discussion of the issue that he thinks such contests give sportsmen and sportswomen a bad name and damage their reputation.
“For me, hunting contests don’t sit well. As a sportsman I’d never participate in one, personally,” he said.
CPW describes such contests as privately organized events where participants compete for cash or other prizes for taking animals in a specified location and during a specified amount of time, often to alleviate damage animals cause.
The agency’s staff recommended approval of the ban, describing such contests as unnecessary for wildlife management.
Commissioners Robert Bray, Betsy Blecha and James Vigil voted against the ban. Bray said he thinks pre-existing restrictions the commission had imposed on contests, limiting a person from taking more than five animals, were sufficient. Blecha and Vigil worried that the ban could impact the ability to address the impacts of wildlife on agriculture.
“The coyotes don’t do a lot of good to newborn calves,” Vigil said.
Jake Matter, an attorney with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, indicated in response to a commissioner question Thursday that private landowners still would have the ability to deal with species causing damage without contests being allowed.
Colorado joins a growing number of states recently implementing some sort of killing contest ban. Arizona, California and Massachusetts in recent years have banned predator and furbearer contests, and New Mexico and Vermont have specifically banned contests targeting coyotes.
Colorado already prohibits contests involving big game.
A petition from several activist groups had asked the commission to approve a ban on all killing contests involving small game and furbearers. The commission in its vote Thursday rejected that request based on a recommendation from its staff that the petition’s language was poorly drafted and ambiguous.
Johanna Hamburger, an attorney with one of the groups, the Animal Welfare Institute, said the petitioners fully supported the measure recommended by CPW staff Thursday and ultimately approved by the commission. She did ask that the ban include some additional animals, including several species of rabbits, but the commission didn’t act on that recommendation. Its staff recommendation focused on species the staff said are popular targets of hunting contests and have no daily bag or possession limits in Colorado.
The commission on Thursday heard from several supporters of the ban but no opponents. Ban supporters consider contests cruel, unethical and unnecessary.
“Killing contests we feel are a blemish on Colorado’s reputation as a tourist playground,” said Heather Cammisa-Davenport, the owner of a cafe in Ridgway.
Commission members did receive comments in opposition to the ban before Thursday, some of them raising concerns that a ban would be one more step toward other hunting restrictions.
Commissioner Charles Garcia said he understood such concerns about the ban but he hopes it is in no way an “attempt to start chipping away at our rights as hunters in the state of Colorado.”