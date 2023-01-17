Westbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed for several hours, Tuesday, after a multi-vehicle accident at about milemarker 123 in the canyon that led to about 3,000 gallons of gasoline being spilled from a tanker involved in the crash.
Westbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was expected to remain closed until at least Tuesday evening after a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday at about milemarker 123 in the canyon that led to some 3,000 gallons of gasoline being spilled from a tanker involved in the crash.
It wasn't yet clear on Tuesday afternoon how much if any gasoline may have reached the Colorado River. Ty Jones, district manager of the Clifton Water District, which gets its water from the river, said the district was notified of the spill and was monitoring the situation. He said any contaminated water probably would take about 24 hours to reach its river intake. The district was prepared to shut off the intake if need be and rely on onsite reservoir storage until any contaminated water has gone downstream of the intake.
"We shouldn't have any problems," he said.
The highway closure was in place at the Dotsero exit east of the canyon. The Colorado Department of Transportation said that to bypass the canyon westbound motorists from Denver should exit at Silverthorne to use a northern alternate route.
CDOT said four commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. The gasoline spill had been stopped on Tuesday and a hazardous materials crew was overseeing cleanup. Clearing the crash required transferring a remaining 7,000 gallons of unspilled gas into another tanker.
The northern detour route from Denver involves traveling on Colorado Highway 9 to Kremmling, west on U.S. Highway 40 to Craig and south on Colorado Highway 13 to Rifle. It will add at least two and a half hours of travel time, CDOT says. The agency was advising motorists to be prepared for icy and snowpacked areas along this route and to drive for the conditions. It is recommending checking COtrip.org and weather forecasts before traveling on the route and notes that it is a more remote route with limited cell service and other services.
Updates on the I-70 closure also were to be posted at COtrip.org.
Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said on Tuesday afternoon that no one was reported to have been injured in the accident, and he had no information at that point on the crash cause, and whether snowy conditions may have been a factor. He said another crash involving two other vehicles also occurred in the area but also didn't appear to have resulted in injuries.
Cutler said he hadn't heard whether gasoline reached the river, but he also had received no indication that the State Patrol had contacted the Coast Guard about that occurring, which would be the protocol had gas gotten into the waterway. He said the cleanup was to be handed over from the hazmat team to a private company.
CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said Tuesday afternoon that it was her understanding that the impacts from the spill, including where the gasoline went, were still being assessed.
Rachael Gonzales, a local spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said that agency hadn't observed any immediate impacts to fish in the river.
