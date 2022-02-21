With the blaze more under control, smoke continues to billows out of the fire that started Monday morning.
Photo by Robert Garcia
Fire crews battle spot fires on the perimeter of the blaze that started Monday morning.
Fire crews watch the Monday morning blaze from the perimieter.
Fire crews watch the Monday morning blaze from the perimeter
The fire that started Monday morning burned along the Gunnison River didn’t come close to any structures but power poles were damaged.
Crews from the Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff's Office wildland fire team have contained a small wildland fire near the Gunnison River at Rosevale Road and Gunnison Dam Road.
GJFD community outreach specialist Dirk Clingman said call came in just after 9 a.m. Monday and the fire was an agricultural burn that got out of control when strong winds kicked up out of the south.
Clingman said GJFD responded to contain the fire. Residents might see the area smoking and smoldering for a while.
"It's certainly not growing and it's contained to one area," Clingman said.
No injuries or damage to structures have been reported.
GJFD responded to the incident with all of its brush trucks and a water tender because there are no fire hydrants in the area.
Photos of the blaze show some power lines in the burn area. Xcel energy reported an outage affecting two customers in the area Monday morning, but has not yet said whether the outage was fire-related.
Burn season is just around the corner, Clingman said, and so this fire serves as a reminder that residents should pay close attention to the weather on days they plan to burn.
"It can change things drastically, as we saw today," Clingman said.
Residents should also be mindful that fire safety and wildfire prevention is a county-wide endeavor and everyone has to do their part, Clingman said.
"It's something we all have to accept," Clingman said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:57:49 AM
Sunset: 05:58:15 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Rain and snow this evening becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:56:29 AM
Sunset: 05:59:21 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Snow likely. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 06:55:09 AM
Sunset: 06:00:28 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the evening. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:53:47 AM
Sunset: 06:01:34 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:52:25 AM
Sunset: 06:02:40 PM
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 06:51:01 AM
Sunset: 06:03:46 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
Clear skies. Low near 10F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:49:37 AM
Sunset: 06:04:51 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.