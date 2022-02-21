Crews from the Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff's Office wildland fire team have contained a small wildland fire near the Gunnison River at Rosevale Road and Gunnison Dam Road.

GJFD community outreach specialist Dirk Clingman said call came in just after 9 a.m. Monday and the fire was an agricultural burn that got out of control when strong winds kicked up out of the south.

Clingman said GJFD responded to contain the fire. Residents might see the area smoking and smoldering for a while.

"It's certainly not growing and it's contained to one area," Clingman said.

No injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

GJFD responded to the incident with all of its brush trucks and a water tender because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

Photos of the blaze show some power lines in the burn area. Xcel energy reported an outage affecting two customers in the area Monday morning, but has not yet said whether the outage was fire-related.

Burn season is just around the corner, Clingman said, and so this fire serves as a reminder that residents should pay close attention to the weather on days they plan to burn.

"It can change things drastically, as we saw today," Clingman said.

Residents should also be mindful that fire safety and wildfire prevention is a county-wide endeavor and everyone has to do their part, Clingman said.

"It's something we all have to accept," Clingman said.