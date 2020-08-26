Crews are continuing to work on a lightning-caused fire north of Rifle after limiting it its spread to 22 acres.
Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit crews are working the Coulter Fire about nine miles north of Rifle Gap Reservoir on the White River National Forest, the Forest Service said in a news release.
Crews responded to the fire about 4 p.m. Tuesday after a thunderstorm moved through the area, and were able to stop it from actively spreading, the Forest Service said. About 60 firefighters, two helicopters and two engines are currently involved in the fire response. The fire isn’t posing immediate threats to structures and no evacuations are in place.
The Forest Service said more thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated in western Colorado this afternoon. It noted that the White River National Forest remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit all campfires and charcoal fires, even in developed areas.