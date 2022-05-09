A 25-year-old man won't face charges after shooting a man to death at the 29 Mile Apartments March 14, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney's office.
According to a letter from District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, Dylan Boyle, who shot and killed 41-year-old Robert Deffenbaugh, acted in self defense.
The investigation report states Deffenbaugh threw a wrench and a tire iron at Boyle prior to the shooting, hitting Boyle in the face with the wrench and hitting Boyle's truck with the tire iron.
The report also states Boyle sprayed Deffenbaugh with bear spray.
Boyle had stayed the previous night at his girlfriend's apartment, and was accosted in the apartment complex's parking lot near 29 Road and Orchard Avenue by Deffenbaugh, who previously had verbal confrontations with Boyle, asking to be taken to the gas station because his car had run out of gas.
Boyle refused the request, according to the report, and Deffenbaugh became angry, throwing a wrench at Boyle from a short distance which hit Boyle above the eye, leaving a cut which required stitches. A photo of the injury was included in the letter.
Boyle then sprayed Deffenbaugh with bear spray in the shoulder and back area, the report stated, when he tried to go back into his girlfriend's apartment.
However, the report stated, Deffenbaugh then got a tire iron from his car and threw it, hitting the side of Boyle's truck.
Boyle then pulled out a handgun from his truck, the release stated, and pointed it at Deffenbaugh, telling Deffenbaugh to desist.
According to the report, Deffenbaugh continued to walk toward Boyle.
"Mr. Deffenbaugh was waving his arms around and said something about 'shoot me' or 'you won’t shoot me,'" the report stated.
Boyle fired once, hitting Deffenbaugh in the chest, according to the report. He then locked the gun in his truck and waited for law enforcement to arrive.
Deffenbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound to the chest by Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn. Toxicology results showed Deffenbaugh had methamphetamine in his system.
The autopsy also found Deffenbaugh had tattoos appearing to relate to white supremacy, inclusing a swastika on his chest.
According to the report, Deffenbaugh had several items on his person that could have been used for stabbing.
In Colorado, a use of force is found to be in self defense if the subject believes they or someone else is in danger of death or grave bodily injury, and if that belief is found to be reasonable.
According to the report, investigators asked Boyle why he pulled the trigger and what he thought might have happened if he hadn't, and Boyle said he shot Deffenbaugh "when he decided to come at me," and if he hadn't shot “I think he would have beat the crap out of me honestly, I think he would have hurt me bad.”
According to the report, Boyle told investigators, “I feel bad about everything I wish none of that would have happened, but I felt like I was in danger though, I really do. I feel like he put my life on the line.”
A witness told investigators Deffenbaugh yelled "shoot me m-----f-----" before Boyle shot him.
