COLORADO SPRINGS — A second boys state championship in three years wasn’t meant to be for De Beque High School.
The Dragons ran into a buzz saw in top-seeded and unbeaten Belleview Christian, falling 69-35 Sunday afternoon at the Broadmoor World Arena.
“We couldn’t get a call on the offensive side, they got all of them so we couldn’t really get in rhythm offensively,” De Beque coach Jake Higuera said. “But their defense was great. You have to take your hat off to them. That’s a championship team. They had everything together and we didn’t match-up with them well. I’m proud of my boys, they gave everything they had.”
Belleview finished the season 16-0 and the Westminster-based school won its third boys basketball state crown with its others coming in 1999 and 2000. De Beque, which won the 1A title in 2019 with a 55-42 win over Sangre de Cristo, finished the season 16-2 and saw its 11-game winning streak snapped.
“The key to us all season is defense,” Belleview coach Tim Owen said. “We pressure for 32 minutes and we try and take certain people away. We knew Wes (Ryan of De Beque) is the reigning player of the year and in my book he will probably be player of the year again this year and we knew we had to get on him and take him out of the game to have a chance. It was just defense, defense, defense. It feels great to win this state title because I wasn’t around for the first two.”
De Beque’s Ryan, who came into the game averaging 27.2 points, was held to two points in the first half both coming from the free-throw line. He was 0-for-2 from the field.
“They had a tough defense that we really have never seen before,” said Ryan, a senior, who finished with 11. “We really had to adjust to that, and it took us a while. It wasn’t just hard on me it was hard on all of us. They had a little bit of size as well and they were a tough team to guard.”
The game started rough for the Dragons as Belleview jumped out to a 10-0 lead when Logan Owen converted a three-point play with 3:59 to play in the first quarter. Owen scored eight of his team’s first 10 points.
The Dragons finally got on the scoreboard when Jaden Jordan made a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the deficit to 10-3 with 3:16 left in the opening quarter.
The Bruins stepped on the gas again as 6-foot-10 Assane Diop converted a three-point play with his free throw at the 48.7-second mark, stretching the lead to 19-3. Ryan added a free throw for the Dragons as the quarter came to an end with De Beque behind 19-4.
By halftime, the Dragons trailed 36-7. De Beque was 2-for-17 (12 percent) shooting in the opening 16 minutes and committed 16 turnovers thanks to a suffocating Belleview defense.
Owen and Diop scored 12 points each in the first half and Davin Hunter added 10.
The second half was more of the same for the Dragons as they trailed 44-9 early in the third quarter. Jordan did hit back-to-back treys to get De Beque within 46-17 with 3:34 left in the third. Ryan’s reverse lay-up cut the Bruins lead to 46-19 at 2:42 of the third.
Trailing 52-23 with eight minutes to play, the Dragons could get no closer than 58-30 on a 3-pointer by Jordan. Jordan finished with a team-best 16 points on four treys. He and Ryan were the only Dragons in double-figures.
“This was a tough season with all the restrictions and no fans and stuff,” Higuera said. “Our kids kept battling all season. We have nine guys and as far as love for these guys, I can’t love them anymore. I can’t tell you how much heart it took for them to come back out and play the way they did in the second half. I’m really proud to be their coach. They weren’t going to go out and throw in the towel. That’s why I love them, and it is great to be a Dragon no matter what.”
Diop (22 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks) and Hunter (20 points) paced the Bruins.
“We wanted to take Wesley Ryan out of the game because he ‘s really, really good and that was the key to our game,” said Diop, a native of Senegal. “I didn’t think the game would be like this, but it turned out that way and it is really good to be a state champ with my teammates.”