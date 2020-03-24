Delta County Health Department has announced the first COVID-19 positive case in Delta County.
The individual is a female in her 30s who was in close contact with someone who tested positive from another county in Colorado, a news release said.
The woman is now fully recovered and is cooperating with Delta County Health Department in the ongoing investigation to identify people that she may have had close contact with during the past 14 days.
Delta County and other community partners have known from the onset that the arrival of COVID-19 to Delta County was likely to occur, and have been taking extraordinary measures to prepare.
“Delta County Health Department and other local health and medical partners have developed a response plan” said Karen O’Brien, Delta County Public Health Director. “The community response plan will focus efforts at reducing the spread of the virus and monitoring of persons who may have been in contact with the individual.
“We have been working diligently with partners, and are well prepared,” said Robbie LeValley, Delta County administrator, “Our common goal in all of this, is to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of Delta County residents and our communities.”
Mesa County currently has five cases, Montrose County has one and Garfield County has eight cases.