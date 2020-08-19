A long-running dispute over the Bureau of Land Management’s new resource management plan for its Uncompahgre Field Office is now headed to court.
Conservation groups have sued the agency over the plan, which the BLM approved in April. It addresses oil and gas leasing, recreation, livestock grazing and other land uses on some 676,000 acres of BLM lands and nearly 1 million acres of federal mineral estate in parts of Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Mesa counties.
The suit largely focuses on oil and gas development, which has been a particular issue of contention in the North Fork Valley during the years the plan was drawn up.
“This plan is a roadmap to industrializing the North Fork Valley, at the expense of public lands, wildlife, watersheds, and communities,” Matt Reed, public lands director for Gunnison County-based High Country Conservation Advocates, said in a news release. “It accelerates climate change sources and impacts and is incompatible with the public’s desire for a sustainable future.”
The groups say the BLM violated federal law by refusing to consider a plan to end new fossil fuel leasing or analyze how more oil, gas and coal development could harm the climate and threatened and endangered species including the Gunnison sage-grouse.
The groups this week also filed a notice of intent to separately sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and BLM under the Endangered Species Act, saying they failed to ensure the survival of the Gunnison sage-grouse under the Uncompahgre plan. Only a few thousand Gunnison sage-grouse exist today, in a central population in the Gunnison Basin and several smaller populations including one in the Piñon Mesa area of Mesa County.
That notice says that the BLM plan, and an associated biological opinion by the Fish and Wildlife Service, “fail to act upon, or even consider, the urgent need for concrete action to protect the Gunnison sage-grouse from extinction.” It says the biological opinion, completed in December 2018, ignores recent population losses, and the BLM plan fails to consider how actions authorized under its plan including grazing and expanded oil and gas development could affect the species.
The groups said in their release that fossil fuel production on public lands accounts for nearly a quarter of U.S. climate pollution, and pointed to a series of court rulings finding that the Trump administration failed to consider harm from expanded fossil-fuel development on public lands.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance oil and gas trade association, said the legal action isn’t surprising.
“These environmental groups singly or in various combinations sue on virtually everything finalized by the Department of the Interior. That’s how they make their money. Of course the government didn’t consider an alternative to end all oil and natural gas leasing because that is specifically against the law. BLM does not, whether under the Obama/Biden, Trump or any administration, analyze alternatives that aren’t allowable by the laws as passed by Congress.”
She also said the plan didn’t expand lands available to oil and gas leasing.
“The new plan has the same amount of acreage available as the previous plan, but increases the levels of restrictions on development,” Sgamma said.
Federal officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Plaintiffs in the cases include the Center for Biological Diversity, Citizens for a Healthy Community in Paonia, High Country Conservation Advocates, WildEarth Guardians, the Sierra Club and the Western Watersheds Project. They are being represented by attorneys from the Western Environmental Law Center and the Center for Biological Diversity