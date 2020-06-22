School District 51 announced today that all of its remaining high school graduation ceremonies will take place at Suplizio Field from July 10-13 after receiving approval from Mesa County Public Health.
Central High School will be the first to celebrate, with its ceremony beginning on Friday, July 10, at 8 a.m. At 8 p.m., later that day, Palisade’s seniors will get the opportunity to receive their diplomas.
Saturday, July 11 will feature Grand Junction (8 a.m.) and Fruita Monument (8 p.m.). Monday, July 13 will feature Grand River Academy (8 a.m.) and R-5 High School (8 p.m.).
Each graduate will be able to invite four guests.
“Given the size of some of our graduating classes (ranging all the way up to 392 for Fruita Monument High School), having four guests per student will help maintain physical distancing guidelines both on the field and in the stands,” the district said in a statement. “This plan also gives D51 graduates more guests than many seniors in the state, who have been or will be limited to no guests or two guests per graduate.”
Each graduate’s party must maintain social distancing from each other inside the stadium. Students will don a school-specific mask, which they will be expected to wear throughout the ceremony. Guests and staff are also encouraged to mask up.
The district will provide more information in the coming days on ticket procedures and streaming plans for those not able to attend.