School District 51 has made changes to its agenda for tonight’s Board of Education meeting.
The change centers around the topic of last night’s executive session regarding a superintendent succession plan. In a Monday night Facebook post, District 51 reiterated that those meetings are not public.
In a Tuesday email to media, spokesperson Emily Shockley clarified that superintendent Diana Sirko is not retiring in the immediate future.
“That will happen next summer at the very earliest, and the formal search process is not starting now,” Shockley wrote. “This is simply a discussion happening well in advance of any superintendent search to ensure they are prepared for the future and hang on to valuable people in D51 who may be otherwise be recruited away this year, as there are several superintendent searches going on in Colorado right now.”
The revised agenda shows that the superintendent discussion will happen toward the end of tonight's meeting during the business portion.
The work session portion of the meeting includes recognition of National School Counseling Week and a school boundary discussion.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be live streamed via the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Facebook page.