District 51 announced Monday that it is closing all of its schools and buildings until at least April 10 amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
“This was not an easy decision, and we know it will be hard for many families, but feel that it is in the best interest of our entire community,” a statement from the district read. ”Allowing for social distance during this time will help flatten the curve on COVID-19 cases in our community and help prevent our health care facilities from being overwhelmed.”
The district’s curriculum team is working on guidance for remote learning and plans to begin on March 30. More information will be available later, according to the release.
Nutritional Services is also developing a plan to provide meals for students at multiple sites and will offer drive-thru locations for breakfast and lunch.
Information will be posted regularly at d51schools.org/resources/covid19.