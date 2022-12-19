In December 2019, a hunting guide scouting the area found skeletal remains of an unknown man at an overlook near Gateway in western Mesa County.
Now three years later, following an investigation by multiple agencies and using DNA testing, the remains have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March 6, 1949.
Watts was reported missing and according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's Cold Case Files website, he was last seen on June 16, 1997.
When the remains were discovered, there were personal belongings scattered throughout the area but none of the items assisted in the identification of the Watts.
Investigators initially estimated that the unknown male was between 30 and 60 years old at the time of his death, and that he was between 5-foot-7 and 6-2 in height. Investigators were unable to determine the man’s weight, hair color, or hair length.
The cause of death was also not clear.
Several pieces of property were recovered, including a .38 caliber revolver, a leather holster, a small red flashlight with a blue and white rope attached, a red and black fabric bag with a strap, a white metal Camel cigarette zippo-style lighter, and Camel cigarette pack. Several items of clothing were also recovered, including two blue extra-large Acorn socks, a pair of size 36 Pacific Crest shorts with a belt, a piece of black and white patterned blanket or clothing, as well as a pair of Chaco sandals, according to an article about the identification on DNAsolves.com, which is a website operated by Othram.
Ortham is an American company, founded in 2018, that specializes in forensic genealogy to resolve unsolved murders, disappearances, and identification of unidentified decedents or murder victims.
Investigators also recovered two Diplomat Optical 140 brand metal frame eyeglasses, one pair of which had a prescription of -1.00 DS for both eyes, and part of a string eyeglass holder attached to it.
Upon retrieval of the remains in December 2019, the case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Skeletal remains were sent to University of North Texas for identification, as well as to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
With few leads for investigators to pursue, the case eventually went cold.
In 2022, Mesa County Coroner's Office partnered with Othram to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could help establish an identity for the man or a close relative.
Skeletal evidence was sent to Othram's lab in The Woodlands, Texas, where Othram's forensic scientists developed a DNA extract and used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the unknown man. Othram's in-house genealogy team used forensic genetic genealogy to produce investigative leads that were returned to Mesa County Coroner's Office investigators.
