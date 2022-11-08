Two ballot measures increasing taxes on lodging businesses to fund affordable housing initiatives in Grand Junction were failing after the first ballot numbers were released Tuesday.
The first ballot measure, 2A, proposed increasing the city's lodging tax from 6% to 7% per night. At 7 p.m. Tuesday results showed it failing 62%-38%. The second, 2B, proposed creating an 8% tax per night on short term rental businesses. Results Tuesday showed 2B failing 73.14% to 26.86%.
As of 7 p.m., about 21,700 votes had been counted in Grand Junction.
A third measure, 2C, asked voters to approve a change in the city charter allowing Grand Junction to lease property the city owns for up to 99 years for residential purposes, instead of the current 25 years. As of 7 p.m. Friday the measure was failing by a slim margin, 50.41% to 49.59%.
The two tax measures were estimated to bring in about $1.35 million in 2023.
Gov. Jared Polis signed a measure earlier this year allowing districts that collect lodging taxes to use those funds to go toward affordable housing instead of marketing, which is what those funds are usually used for.
According to the city, the funds are earmarked to support the city's housing strategy, specifically creating more affordable housing options in Grand Junction.
Grand Junction's current 6% lodging tax funds Visit Grand Junction, the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission and the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance.
Grand Junction City Council voted 6-1 in September to put the three issues on the ballot. Rick Taggart voted against, saying he thought the city could find money in its budget for affordable housing without creating a new tax.
The lodging tax increase and short term rental tax drew the ire of the businesses that would be affected. Members of the Horizon Drive Business District, which contains many of the hotels in Grand Junction, wrote a letter urging the city not to put the lodging tax increase on the ballot, saying lodging tax funds should only be used to market the area.
Short term rental owners argued they were being unfairly targeted for taking units out of the city's housing stock and turning them into businesses. Short term rentals pay the city's lodging tax, but pay residential property taxes instead of commercial property taxes, which are considerably higher.
All parties agreed affordable housing should be supported.
Grand Junction's proposed 2023 budget assumes passage of the funds. City Manager Greg Caton told council city staff can reevaluate if the measures don't pass.
The town of Palisade also put a lodging tax increase on the ballot, asking voters to approve an increase from $2 per night to $6 per night to go toward marketing the area and emergency services. That was passing by a count of 54.53% to 45.47%, with just over 900 votes counted, according to the latest numbers.
That tax increase was estimated on the ballot to bring in $200,000 in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.