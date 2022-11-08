Two ballot measures increasing taxes on lodging businesses to fund affordable housing initiatives in Grand Junction were failing after the first ballot numbers were released Tuesday.

The first ballot measure, 2A, proposed increasing the city's lodging tax from 6% to 7% per night. At 7 p.m. Tuesday results showed it failing 62%-38%. The second, 2B, proposed creating an 8% tax per night on short term rental businesses. Results Tuesday showed 2B failing 73.14% to 26.86%.