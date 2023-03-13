Residents who live along Gunnison Avenue, North 10th Street and Hill Avenue are used to the afternoon bustle of students leaving East Middle School after a day of learning, but Monday's bustle was particularly difficult to not notice.

Last Thursday, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education voted 3-2 to close East Middle School after this semester and reallocate its enrollment to Bookcliff and West middle schools. The closure was recommended by Shannon Bingham, the district's demographer and the president of Western Demographics, Inc., as one of the moves D51 could make to mitigate long-lasting effects from continually dwindling district-wide enrollment that began in 2019.

