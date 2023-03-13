Students from East Middle School on Gunnison Avenue staged a walk-out Monday afternoon to protest the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education's decision to close the school at the end of the school year.
A student holds a sign supporting East Middle School and Orchard Avenue Elementary, another school that has been recommended to be closed.
Residents who live along Gunnison Avenue, North 10th Street and Hill Avenue are used to the afternoon bustle of students leaving East Middle School after a day of learning, but Monday's bustle was particularly difficult to not notice.
Last Thursday, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education voted 3-2 to close East Middle School after this semester and reallocate its enrollment to Bookcliff and West middle schools. The closure was recommended by Shannon Bingham, the district's demographer and the president of Western Demographics, Inc., as one of the moves D51 could make to mitigate long-lasting effects from continually dwindling district-wide enrollment that began in 2019.
At 2 p.m. Monday, East Middle students made their voices heard by staging a walk-out. The entire student body walked out of classes and circled the schoolyard to the east of the school.
Many of the students were holding signs with captions such as “Our kids matter,” “Reevaluate the school calendar before closing our schools,” “D51: you check out, we walk out,” “Performance DOES matter,” “Treat East FAIR, show us you CARE,” “We are more than numbers” and “Hear our voices.”
Other signs advocated for a four-day school week as an alternative strategy to help the district save money instead of closing schools. Some students carried signs showing their solidarity with other schools being considered for consolidation such as Orchard Avenue Elementary School, with some reading “Save OAE” and “East hearts OAE.”
“I don't think they should shut down East because our test scores are really good and I think it's in a really good spot,” said East student Hayden Wright. “I think anybody who was planning on going to East for sixth and seventh grade are going to miss out.”
East student Willow Ferris and a group of her classmates approached Principal Jayson Thomas after the board approved the school's closure and suggested the walk-out as a method for students to make their collective feelings clear.
“A lot of people went out and called news stations and The Daily Sentinel to get us exposure so maybe the school board would listen to us a bit more or at least get an idea of how we actually feel,” Ferris said.
“I feel like this is a really good way to voice what we're trying to say. It's gotten attention. It's attention-grabbing and I feel like that's helped. I think it has a chance (to catch the school board's attention), and a chance is what we need.”
Wright was also encouraged by the fervor with which her classmates approached the walk-out.
“It makes me happy,” Wright said. “I didn't think a lot of other people really cared about it. I didn't expect everybody to do this. It's a surprise to me.”
SUNSHINE LAW
The agenda for Thursday's meeting in which the board voted to shutter East Middle School was posted to the district's website six hours before the meeting began.
The Daily Sentinel noted in its reporting of the meeting that, per the Colorado Open Meetings Law, part of the state's Sunshine Law, local public bodies are required to provide “full and timely” notice of meetings and, according to Colorado Revised Statute (C.R.S.) 24-6-402(2)(c)(l), these public bodies are deemed to be in compliance with the “full and timely” requirement if they post a notice in a formally designated public place or online at least 24 hours before the meeting.
The school district has provided a response to concerns that its late posting of the agenda constituted a potential Sunshine Law violation, stating that the meeting itself without an agenda was posted online more than 24 hours before the meeting and that Sunshine Law doesn't specify that an agenda needs to be posted in order to be in compliance with the law. The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition's website says that “notices shall include specific agenda information where possible.”
