Eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened at 3 p.m. following a giant mudslide that came down on Sunday.
Westbound lanes remain closed at this time.
The Colorado Department of Transportation made the decision at 10 p.m. Sunday night to keep the highway closed overnight. Crews continued to clean up the debris field throughout the night.
During a media briefing at 1:30 p.m., CDOT officials estimated that the westbound lanes could reopen by mid-to-late evening.
The debris field was approximately 80 feet wide and up to 5 feet deep. There are no reports of injuries caused by the slide.
The mudslide occurred just east of the No Name exit (119).
The eastbound closure at the West Rifle exit (87) diverted all traffic off I-70. That closure is now back open.
Motorists should continue to check cotrip.org to monitor the closure.