A former elections manager for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is to enter into a plea deal with prosecutors later today that calls for her to testify against the indicted clerk and anyone else who might be charged in the future, according to court documents filed this morning.
Sandra Brown, 45, who was fired by county officials over her involvement in alleged tampering with election equipment, faces two felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.
Together, she faced a maximum prison sentence of 7 1/2 years.
The plea deal calls for reducing the second charge to a misdemeanor count of official misconduct, and asking the judge for a minimal sentence, one that still could include jail time.
Under the agreement, which Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett doesn't have to accept, the presumptive sentencing range is 2 to 6 years for the felony count and 3 months to 1 year on the misdemeanor charge, but prosecutors are asking to cap it at 30 days in jail and three years of mandatory parole.
It also calls for sentencing Brown to two years of unsupervised deferred judgment, meaning that if she violates the terms of her plea deal, she could land back in jail for a longer term.
According to previous court filings, Brown was central in Peters' scheme to make copies of election computer hard drives, including the clerk's use of someone else to help do it. That person is believed to be election denier Conan Hayes of California, who allegedly used the name of a Fruita man whose identity Peters allegedly stole. She is facing felony charges for that, and with tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office.
The plea deal isn't as generous as the one that Peters' chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, received in August. Initially, Knisley and Peters were joint defendants of a 13-count indictment handed down by a county grand jury. Those charges called for a maximum prison sentence of about 20 years.
Peters, whose trial is set for March, has long been barred from having any contact with anyone in the clerk's office.
