A former elections manager for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is to enter into a plea deal with prosecutors later today that calls for her to testify against the indicted clerk and anyone else who might be charged in the future, according to court documents filed this morning.

Sandra Brown, 45, who was fired by county officials over her involvement in alleged tampering with election equipment, faces two felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.