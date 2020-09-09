Less than 24 hours after the possibility of high school football being played later this fall was raised, it's off the table.
The Colorado High School Activities Association released a statement this morning that sports will stay in one of the four seasons determined in August.
The CSAA Board of Directors met Tuesday night and voted unanimously to "not reconsider any adjustment to the 2020-21 sports calendar, which was approved on Aug. 4," the statement read.
"We understand that our school communities would like to return to all levels of normalcy," said Troy Baker, the President of CHSAA's Board of Directors, and who is the athletic director at Buena Vista High School. "We listened to all parties and the voices of our membership resonated strongly to support the plan as approved in August. The plan aligns with the CHSAA mission. All students have an opportunity to play a season during the 2020-21 school year."
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that he was willing to work with CHSAA on a proposal that would allow football to be played this spring for those districts that were ready, leaving open the possibility of two seasons, one in the fall and another in Season C, which begins in late February.
