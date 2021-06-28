DENVER (AP) — A federal judge ruled Thursday that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert does not have to unblock a former Colorado state lawmaker from her personal Twitter account.
U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico said that Boebert, a Republican who represents the state's 3rd Congressional District, did not violate the free speech rights of former Democratic state Rep. Bri Buentello, because she blocked Buentello from her personal Twitter account, “@laurenboebert” and not her official government account, “@RepBoebert", The Colorado Sun reported.
“Blocking a Twitter user on an account created before she was elected to office is something Ms. Boebert could do before she was in office and could do after she leaves office,” said Domenico, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.
Buentello filed her lawsuit in January after she was blocked by Boebert after calling for the Colorado Republican to be recalled following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Buentello’s lawyers argued that since Boebert uses the Twitter account to share official policy positions, it is unlawful for her to block constituents from seeing the account.