The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission today voted 2-1 to approve the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project in Oregon and an associated in-state pipeline project, backed locally by natural gas producers and their supporters as providing potential long-term access to Asian markets.
The action is a major milestone for Jordan Cove, which FERC previously has rejected, but it continues to face major regulatory hurdles at the state level in Oregon.
“I’m …pleased that we voted to approve the Jordan Cove Energy Project today,” FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee said in a prepared statement. “This is the 12th LNG export project the Commission has approved since I became Chairman.”
He noted that the Coos Bay project is the first export terminal the commission has certificated on the West Coast in the Lower 48 states, and will be capable of liquefying up to 1.04 billion cubic feet of gas per day for export to global markets.
FERC Commissioner Richard Glick voted against approval, saying in a statement that the decision “plainly violates the requirements of both the Natural Gas Act and the National Environmental Policy Act in order (to) achieve an outcome-oriented desire to approve the projects.
“As is the norm these days, this (FERC) order fails to consider the impact the projects’ greenhouse gas emissions will have on climate change. But the projects also would also significantly impact 20 threatened and endangered species, historic properties, short-term housing, and noise levels in the vicinity of the projects,” Glick said.
He said FERC’s order notes that the commission couldn’t mitigate several significant impacts, “but yet the Commission finds that these adverse impacts are acceptable and is approving these projects without actually demonstrating how whatever benefits the projects may bring outweigh these adverse impacts.”
He said the order also gives Jordan Cove the ability to immediately begin taking land via eminent domain for the pipeline when Jordan Cove and perhaps other proposed LNG projects “remain very much in doubt.”
Commissioner Bernard McNamee vote to approve the project after last month voting along with Glick to delay action on it, with McNamee indicating then a desire to look at recent concerns raised by an Oregon state agency on the project. He said in a statement Thursday that those issues also were considered in FERC’s environmental impact statement or in the order it issued today.
“After taking the necessary hard look at the Project’s impacts on environmental and socioeconomic resources, the order finds that the Project’s environmental impacts are acceptable considering the public benefits that will be provided by the Project,” he said.
This story will be updated.