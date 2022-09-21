What started out as potentially a scary situation turned out to be a false alarm at a local school on Tuesday.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 administrative staff and members of the Mesa County Sheriff's Department investigated an alleged firearm threat by a student at Mount Garfield Middle School, but it was determined that the threat was not credible.
Earlier in the day, a student reported to school officials that they overheard a conversation that included a student stating that they had a firearm and intended to use it in the school.
A joint investigation by the school and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office determined that there was no threat to the school.
District 51 policy dictates that law enforcement and security at the school be notified whenever a threat is alleged so it can be handled “immediately and thoroughly.”
“Because of the strong partnership with the Mesa County Sheriff's Department, we were able to investigate the allegation in a timely manner and were were able to conclude it was an unfounded threat,” said District 51 Director of Security Tim Leon. “We work together to create a safe learning environment for students and staff.”
A spokesperson for the school district said that the “disciplinary actions” will be taken against the student who originally allegedly made the threat.
