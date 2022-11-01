A former intensive care unit nurse at St. Mary's Hospital has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault while working at the hospital.
ICU nurse Chris Lambros was fired by St. Mary's Oct. 25 after he was arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department on suspicion of sexual assault while delivering care at the hospital, according to a statement from St. Mary's.
According to the statement, Lambros was placed on administrative leave by the hospital after a concern was reported, and his access to the hospital and patients was removed. The hospital reported the matter to law enforcement.
St. Mary's is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to the statement. The arrest affidavit has been sealed by the courts.
“What this former nurse is accused of is reprehensible and goes against everything we believe and value at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Patients put their trust in us and should feel safe in our care. We are working closely with law enforcement to protect our patients from those who intend to cause harm. We are doing everything possible to ensure our patients continue to feel safe and respected while receiving care at St Mary’s Medical Center,” St. Mary's President Bryan Johnson said in a statement.
Lambros was booked into the Mesa County Jail Oct. 25 and charged with three counts of sexual assault on a helpless or unable to consent victim. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. Lambros is due in court Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.