Gallagher confirmed as federal judge, bringing court a West Slope perspective

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher of Grand Junction to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, which will bring what U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet says is an important Western Slope perspective to the court.
The Senate confirmed Gallagher's nomination by President Biden in a bipartisan, 53-43 vote. Republican senators Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley, Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis joined Democrats in backing Gallagher's nomination.
Gallagher has served since 2012 as a part-time magistrate judge in Grand Junction, a job that in good part entails helping district court judges deal with caseloads. He also has a criminal defense practice locally and is a former local deputy district attorney.
Bennet and Colorado's other U.S. senator, John Hickenlooper, who are both Democrats, hailed Gallagher's confirmation in a joint news release.
“Judge Gordon Gallagher has proven his character, integrity, and legal acumen over a distinguished 25-year career," Bennet said in the release. "And unlike anyone on the District Court in Colorado today, Judge Gallagher has spent the majority of his career on the Western Slope – developing a perspective on public lands, natural resources, and federal regulation that has prepared him to serve the United States and the people of Colorado.
“Judge Gallagher will draw from his experience on the federal bench and his unwavering commitment to the rule of law to achieve justice and equality for all Coloradans, and especially those along the West Slope and in Tribal communities.”
Said Hickenlooper, “Judge Gallagher has served Western Slope and Tribal families for years as a magistrate judge and former deputy district attorney. With (Wednesday's) bipartisan confirmation, he’ll bring his respect for the voices of long-overlooked communities to the U.S. District Court of Colorado."
Gallagher wasn't available for comment Wednesday.
In comments on the Senate floor a few weeks ago before a preliminary vote on Gallagher's nomination, Bennet said there hadn't been a federal district judge appointment from western Colorado in more than 30 years.
"Judge Gallagher is the perfect nominee to bring that perspective to the bench," Bennet said at the time.
According to Denver Post reporting in 2008, Edward Nottingham, who was appointed to the federal bench by President George H.W. Bush in 1989, was raised in Eagle County and went to high school in Grand Junction, where he later had a law practice. He served nearly 19 years as a federal judge, rising to become chief district court judge in Colorado, before resigning amid an investigation into misconduct outside the courtroom.
Jeff Colwell, clerk of court for the U.S. District Court of Colorado, said the next step for Gallagher is for his confirmation to be sent to Biden for the issuance of a commission providing the authority for him to be sworn in. Colwell said that can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks to happen, depending on how busy the White House is.
He said judges typically are sworn in relatively informally at first at the federal courthouse in Denver, followed oftentimes by a more formal ceremony open to family, guests and the public a few months later. The chief federal district judge in Colorado, Philip Brimmer, usually swears in judges if he's available, or otherwise another district judge does so, Colwell said.
He said a vacancy announcement will be posted for Gallagher's current job. A merit selection panel, involving mostly attorneys and some non-attorneys, ordinarily from the area where a magistrate job is based, is convened to review applications, do interviews and recommend finalists to district judges who interview them and select a magistrate, Colwell said.
In the meantime, magistrate judges in Durango and elsewhere in the state can help out with picking up Gallagher's caseload, he said.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia who closely tracks federal judicial nominations, said Wednesday that the 10-vote margin by which Gallagher was confirmed was a "pretty strong vote" on his behalf. But he said it's disappointing more Republicans didn't vote for him, which Tobias said reflects simple party-line voting and probably Republican leadership telling Republicans to vote no.
"I don't think he was controversial at all," Tobias said of Gallagher. "I think he's mainstream and has lots of relevant experience."
Like Bennet, Tobias sees value in the geographic diversity Gallagher will bring to his job.
"It is good to have some West Slope representation. It keeps people honest and it's valuable, I think, to have people from all parts of the state."