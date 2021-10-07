U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher, based out of Grand Junction, is one of three candidates being recommended by U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court of the District of Colorado.
Bennet and Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., announced the recommendations today. Also being recommended are Kenzo Kawanabe, currently a partner in the Denver law firm of Davis Graham & Stubbs, and Nina Wang, a federal magistrate judge for the District of Colorado since 2015.
The Biden administration will decide which of the three to nominate to fill an upcoming court vacancy, and the nominee will then be considered for confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
"Due to their compassion, intellect and temperament, all three candidates would make excellent jurists and serve the people of Colorado with integrity," the senators said in a letter to President Biden.
The vacancy will occur after current Judge Christine Arguello steps down as an active judge and shifts to senior judge status on July 15, 2022.
Gallagher has served as a magistrate judge for the District of Colorado since 2012. Earlier in his career he was a deputy district attorney for Colorado's 21st Judicial District in Mesa County from 1997-2000, before starting a criminal defense practice focusing on state court litigation in western Colorado.
According to the senators' letter, Gallagher "served as a member of the Grand Valley Task Force’s criminal justice working group where he worked to address systemic bias in the community. Mr. Gallagher also works to provide rehabilitative resources for the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute Tribes."
He also has worked for more than a decade to provide alternate defense counsel legal representation to indigent defendants and served as chair of a working group to investigate how district court can best facilitate pro se access to the court, under which parties represent themselves legally in court, and how pro se cases can be handled in the most efficient and economical fashion.
Gallagher graduated from Macalester College in Minnesota in 1991 and obtained a law degree at the University of Denver College of Law in 1996.
Kawanabe focuses on litigation and intellectual property law at Davis Graham & Stubbs.
"Mr. Kawanabe’s extensive contributions to the community include serving as a board advisor or board member of the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, Colorado Legal Services, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice. ... Mr. Kawanabe is a fourth generation Coloradan who grew up in the San Luis Valley, and his grandparents endured after being sent to a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II," the senators said in their nomination letter.
Wang previously worked in private practice, specializing in intellectual property law. She also has served in the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado. She has taught patent litigation and trial advocacy at the University of Colorado School of Law. Wang, who immigrated from Taiwan as a young child, has served as president of the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Colorado.
This is the third seat on the federal District Court for the District of Colorado that Bennet and Hickenlooper jointly have been involved in working to fill. They previously recommended Regina Rodriguez to fill one vacancy, and the Senate confirmed Biden's nomination of Rodriguez in June. Biden also has nominated Charlotte Sweeney, based on another recommendation of the senators, to fill a second vacancy. The vacancies were created after Marcia Krieger and R. Brooke Jackson shifted from active judge to senior judge status.