Gallagher nomination for judgeship confirmed

The U.S. Senate today confirmed the nomination of U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher of Grand Junction to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado in a bipartisan, 53-43 vote.
Gallagher has served as a part-time magistrate judge in Grand Junction since 2012, a job that in good part entails helping district court judges deal with caseloads. He also has a criminal defense practice locally and is a former local deputy district attorney.
As a full-time district judge he will be based out of Denver.
Colorado's two U.S. senators, both Democrats, today hailed Gallagher's confirmation in a joint news release.
“Judge Gordon Gallagher has proven his character, integrity, and legal acumen over a distinguished 25-year career," U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said in the release. "And unlike anyone on the District Court in Colorado today, Judge Gallagher has spent the majority of his career on the Western Slope – developing a perspective on public lands, natural resources, and federal regulation that has prepared him to serve the United States and the people of Colorado.
“Judge Gallagher will draw from his experience on the federal bench and his unwavering commitment to the rule of law to achieve justice and equality for all Coloradans, and especially those along the West Slope and in Tribal communities.”
Said Hickenlooper, “Judge Gallagher has served Western Slope and Tribal families for years as a magistrate judge and former deputy district attorney. With today’s bipartisan confirmation, he’ll bring his respect for the voices of long-overlooked communities to the U.S. District Court of Colorado."