Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking News

breaking

Gallagher nomination for judgeship confirmed

Gallagher confirmation screenshot

Gallagher confirmation

The U.S. Senate today confirmed the nomination of U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher of Grand Junction to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado in a bipartisan, 53-43 vote.

Gallagher has served as a part-time magistrate judge in Grand Junction since 2012, a job that in good part entails helping district court judges deal with caseloads. He also has a criminal defense practice locally and is a former local deputy district attorney.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred