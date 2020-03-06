The Government Accountability Office says the Bureau of Land Management is falling short when it comes to addressing key practices pertinent to relocating national headquarters jobs from Washington, D.C., to the West, including at its new headquarters in Grand Junction.
Summarizing a newly completed review, the GAO says that the BLM has “partially addressed key practices for effective agency reforms in four subcategories of practices relevant to relocating employees and …. minimally addressed key practices in one.”
It particularly faulted the agency for not properly involving employees and key stakeholders in developing its plan.
“Although BLM’s reorganization is well under way, (the Department of) Interior has an opportunity to apply key practices for effective agency reforms as it continues to relocate BLM staff and considers reorganizing its other bureaus. Adopting effective practices for agency reform will help Interior ensure that the bureaus are well positioned to achieve intended reform goals and continue to deliver valuable services to the taxpayer,” the GAO says.
The agency conducted its review at the request of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., who is chair of the House Committee of Natural Resources and a critic of the relocation effort.
The BLM is in the process of relocating some 300 Washington jobs to the West. It says doing so puts BLM leadership closer to the lands and communities its decisions affect. Some 40 jobs, including top-level BLM leaders, will be based in Grand Junction, where it began setting up its new national headquarters in January.
Trump administration officials have been providing various numbers regarding the status of the jobs being relocated. The GAO says that a Jan. 23 BLM document shows that of 311 positions being moved, “132 were vacant before the reorganization was announced in July 2019, resulting in 179 staff who needed to relocate. Of the 179 staff, 90 accepted their reassignments; 81 either declined the reassignment or separated from their position between July 2019 and January 2020, creating additional vacancies; and eight staff fell into other categories.”
The GAO says it “reviewed documents describing BLM's decision-making process and assessed BLM's reorganization efforts against selected key reform practices” that the GAO compiled in a June 2018 report on government reorganization.
“The 2018 report identified key practices for developing and implementing agency reforms. Given that this reorganization involved relocating a large portion of headquarters staff, GAO focused on the five key practices relevant to relocating employees,” it said.
It found that “BLM minimally or did not address key practices for involving employees and key stakeholders in developing its plan. Specifically, BLM sought input from its executive leadership team in February 2019, but documents the agency provided did not indicate what input the team provided, whether it was considered, or how it was used in formulating reorganization plans.”
The GAO said the BLM “partially addressed key practices for establishing goals and outcomes by, for example, establishing broad goals for the reorganization. However, it did not establish performance measures that could be used to assess the effectiveness of the reforms. Further, BLM considered some costs and benefits of the reorganization, but its analyses did not include complete information on assumptions made, methodology, and relevant costs.
“For example, travel costs to Washington, D.C., from the new staff locations were recognized conceptually in a July 2018 Interior memo, but these costs were not included in the quantitative cost-benefit analysis.”
It found that the BLM “partially addressed key reform practices for using data and evidence when developing reforms. For example, BLM developed a white paper on potential western locations but did not describe how it chose the location for its new headquarters.”
It also partially addressed key reform practices to manage and monitor reorganization efforts, creating an implementation plan that contained high-level goals and a preliminary list of locations where staff would move, but lacked “interim milestones or deliverables to show progress,” the GAO says.
When it comes to strategic workforce planning, BLM “identified backup employees for leadership positions that were vacant and considered which vacancies were most important to fill, but it has not demonstrated how the proposed reorganization would affect the workforce, including staff retention. Additional strategic workforce planning would help the agency successfully implement the reorganization and ensure continued delivery of services,” the GAO says.
The Interior Department “neither agreed nor disagreed with GAO’s recommendations,” the GAO said.
This story will be updated.