A major public lands bill has cleared the U.S. House of Representatives and awaits only the signature of President Trump, in a conservation victory that also is a political win for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., as he seeks to keep his Senate seat.
The House today passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which was introduced earlier this year by Gardner and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and already has passed the Senate. It would fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and address an estimated $20 billion maintenance backlog in national parks and on other federal lands.
The House approved the measure today by a 310-107 vote, with bipartisan support. Trump said he will sign the measure if it reached his desk after Gardner and Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., met with Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this year to discuss the combined bill.
The bill is considered a landmark public lands measure that also helps Gardner out in his bid for re-election this fall. He faces a challenge from Democrat and former governor John Hickenlooper in a state where voters have increasingly chosen Democratic candidates in statewide elections.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.