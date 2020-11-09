Friday night's Grand Junction-Fruita Monument football game at Stocker Stadium has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, District 51 announced today.
Palisade's game against Eagle Valley is still scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Stocker, with Central's game at Montrose on Friday moved up one hour to 6 p.m.
The Mesa County Health Department has further restricted the number of spectators at games, cutting capacity to 150, or 75 per side.
Also, Colorado Mesa announced this afternoon that its game against Western Colorado, postponed last week because of COVID-19 concerns, has been canceled. Western Colorado has canceled the final two games of its three-game football season and announced Sunday it is moving to online learning the rest of the fall semester.