The Grand Junction Off-Road mountain bike race and downtown music festival has officially been canceled.
The three-day event that was set for May 14-16 has grown in popularity every year.
This would have been the eighth year of the race that started in 2013.
The announcement came in a letter from Epic Rides President Todd Shadow, citing Mesa County Public Health’s pending Safer at Home regulations that limits large gatheringss until July 1.
The letter:
“I hope this message finds you well, and maintaining good mental and physical health amidst the COVID-19 public health crisis. Many states, including Colorado, are transitioning from “Stay at Home” to the “Safer at Home” phase of managing the COVID-19 outbreak. A condition within this phase, according to Mesa County Health Department’s variance, is that “No festivals or other large gatherings until at least July 1st” will be permitted.
Shadow offered riders registered for the race the following options:
● Transfer registration to next year’s race.
● All registrants of a canceled 2020 Epic Rides event will receive a priority opportunity to register at a discounted price for a 2021 Epic Rides Series event.
● Partial refund: Even though Epic Rides offers no refunds, Shadow wrote in the letter, “we recognize that many jobs have been compromised as a result of the pandemic. If your registration fee is a make-or-break portion of your budget … will do our best to make a partial refund after we have determined the outcome of our spring/summer events.”
After some difficult negotiations over dates and conflicts between Epic Rides and the Grand Junction Sports Commission this past fall, the two agreed on moving the 2020 race date to May 14-16.
The 2021 date will move the race to the third weekend in May.
Last year, the Grand Junction Off-Road attracted more than 800 professional and amateur participants. In a Nov. 22 Sentinel story, Sadow said “it's reasonable to expect the 2020 event to attract more than 1,000.”
The Grand Junction Off-Road has had three different dates since it started in 2013 during the Labor Day weekend. In the third year, it was moved to the Memorial Day weekend, then the last four years it's been in mid-May.
Epic Rides, out of Prescott, Arizona, also organizes races in Arizona, Nevada and Arkansas.