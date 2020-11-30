Baseball is returning to Suplizio Field this summer.
Major League Baseball and the Pioneer League announced this morning that the former Rookie Advanced Pioneer League will be designated a "Partner League" of MLB starting this summer.
No longer affiliated specific Major League clubs, the eight current Pioneer League teams, including the Grand Junction Rockies, will shift to an independent league that will be initially be funded by Major League Baseball.
The eight teams will retain their current names and branding.
