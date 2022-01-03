Glenwood Canyon

A photo tweeted by the Colorado State Patrol in Eagle shows a 17-vehicle crash in Glenwood Canyon on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Another massive pileup in Glenwood Canyon has closed Interstate 70.

The Colorado State Partol is reporting 17-vehicles involved in the accident and that highway is closed in both directions.

Emergency crews were on scene working to clear the incident, the state patrol said.

The closure is between exits 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 133 (Dotsero), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Photos tweeted by Colorado State Patrol showed a mash-up of vehicles facing different directions and slick ice on the interstate.

The canyon was also closed this past Wednesday after a crash involving 17 passenger vehicles and seven semi trucks.

It was reported that eight people were transported to local hospitals following that accident.