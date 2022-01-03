breaking Glenwood Canyon closed due to massive accident Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print A photo tweeted by the Colorado State Patrol in Eagle shows a 17-vehicle crash in Glenwood Canyon on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Facebook Twitter Email Print Another massive pileup in Glenwood Canyon has closed Interstate 70.The Colorado State Partol is reporting 17-vehicles involved in the accident and that highway is closed in both directions.Emergency crews were on scene working to clear the incident, the state patrol said. The closure is between exits 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 133 (Dotsero), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.Photos tweeted by Colorado State Patrol showed a mash-up of vehicles facing different directions and slick ice on the interstate.The canyon was also closed this past Wednesday after a crash involving 17 passenger vehicles and seven semi trucks. It was reported that eight people were transported to local hospitals following that accident. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Patrol Glenwood Canyon Interstate Highway Transports Colorado State Pileup Photo Photography Canyon Vehicle Recommended for you Older and Wiser Quiz: Top Stories of 2021 TODAY'S EDITION Online Poll 2021 is now behind us. If the new year could deliver one of the following things, which would you choose? You voted: An end to the COVID pandemic National unity A year without wildfires An end to the drought Affordable housing A winning lottery ticket Vote View Results Back Day Precip Temp Mon 2% 9° 24° Mon Monday 24°/9° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:33:23 AM Sunset: 05:04:11 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NNW @ 3mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Some clouds. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Tue 5% 16° 29° Tue Tuesday 29°/16° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM Sunset: 05:05:03 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: N @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Wed 8% 21° 34° Wed Wednesday 34°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM Sunset: 05:05:56 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: NNW @ 7mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thu 6% 23° 38° Thu Thursday 38°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:33:23 AM Sunset: 05:06:50 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: ENE @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fri 6% 27° 40° Fri Friday 40°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:33:19 AM Sunset: 05:07:46 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: NE @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sat 36% 19° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/19° Snow showers early. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 07:33:12 AM Sunset: 05:08:43 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: N @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 16° 36° Sun Sunday 36°/16° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:33:04 AM Sunset: 05:09:41 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: ENE @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Currently Open Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Hello bariatric surgery, goodbye insulin Avoid injuries on the slope “Bariatric surgery was the key to my health” Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you