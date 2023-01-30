Glenwood Canyon semi crash

COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

A semi-tractor trailer straddles the barrier between the westbound and eastbound lanes after sliding out of control on westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Monday morning.

The snow-slick roads of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon caused another accident involving a semi tractor trailer on Monday.

The semi-truck lost control on the slick highway and crashed through the guardrail, leaving the cab dangling from the higher westbound lanes around 11:15 a.m.

