COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
A semi-tractor trailer straddles the barrier between the westbound and eastbound lanes after sliding out of control on westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Monday morning.
The snow-slick roads of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon caused another accident involving a semi tractor trailer on Monday.
The semi-truck lost control on the slick highway and crashed through the guardrail, leaving the cab dangling from the higher westbound lanes around 11:15 a.m.
The trailer stayed in the westbound lanes, while the cab of the truck contacted the lower eastbound lanes.
The accident, which also caused a series of other minor accidents, closed both lanes of the interstate just west of the Hanging Lake Tunnels.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release that the closure would be a lengthy one, letting motorists know they should find an alternate route.
“The extended closure is expected to last at least through tonight,” the release said.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
It’s the third crash in Glenwood Canyon involving a semi-truck in four days that has resulted in a highway closure, following similar incidents on Friday and Saturday.
For traffic updates and reopening information, check cotrip.org.
