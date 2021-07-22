Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
That stretch of Interstate 70 was closed around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after a series of mudslides hit several areas.
Even after the slide areas were cleared, the highway remained closed due Flash Flood Watch and Flash Flood Warnings for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area.
Three slides hit the eastbound I-70 lanes at mile markers 127.5- 128.5 as well as a westbound mudslide from 130.5 to Exit 129 (Bair Ranch). There is also a slide on the Bair Ranch exit off ramp from the westbound lanes.
CDOT encourages motorists to monitor cotrip.org for traffic updates.