Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is open again after heavy rains hit the area on Thursday.
Colorado Department of Transportation officials say that crews continue to monitor weather forecasts and a safety closer of the canyon could be implemented again.
The rain did cause a couple of small debris slides near mile posts 120 westbound and 130 eastbound. Crews finished clearing the slide areas around 4:45 a.m.
Motorists should plan for slower speeds and congestion through the canyon, a CDOT news release said. A temporary one-lane configuration is set up at mile post 123.5.
Rain gauges throughout the area measured more than three inches of rain in several locations.
CDOT crews were encouraged by how well the canyon landscape handled the heavy rainfall that fell over a 24-hour period, the news release said.