Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed in both directions after a massive mudslide covered both westbound and eastbound lanes on Sunday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation made the decision at 10 p.m. Sunday night to keep the highway closed overnight. Crews continued to clean up the debris field throughout the night and a decision will be later this morning on when I-70 will reopen through the canyon.
The debris field was approximately 80 feet wide and up to 5 feet deep. There are no reports of injuries caused by the slid
The mudslide occurred just east of the No Name exit (119), according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The I-70 closure is between exit 116 at Glenwood Springs and exit 133 at Dotsero on the east end.
An additional closure is in place at the West Rifle exit (87) to serve as a closure point.
Once the rain stopped Sunday night and it was determined for crews to enter the debris area, crews started mudflow clean-up operations.
CDOT’s recommended route is using Colorado Highway 13 from Rifle to Craig, then east to U.S. Highway 40 to Steamboat Springs over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, then take Colorado Highwa y9 to Silverthorne.
Motorists can access Highway 82 out of Aspen over Independence Pass, but commercial vehicles and recreational vehicles longer than 35 feet are not permitted on Independence Pass.
CDOT also advises against motorists taking alternate routes like Cottonwood Pass because it is restricted to local traffic.
Motorists should continue to check cotrip.org to monitor the closure.