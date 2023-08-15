Todd Mitchell
A Grand Junction-based chiropractor has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual contact after two clients of his said they found cameras that were recording in a changing room in his office.
Todd Mitchell, 55, has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence and invasion of privacy.
