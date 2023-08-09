A 51-year-old Grand Junction man was arrested Monday and charged with second degree assault after police said he attacked another man with a sword.
Police were called to the 300 block of Pine Street in Orchard Mesa after a man reported being attacked by another man with a sword. The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and treated.
