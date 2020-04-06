Alexander Trottier, 68, of Grand Junction has been identified as the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Douglas Pass on Sunday, according to the Garfield County Coroner's Office.
The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident. Colorado State Patrol is the law enforcement agency investigating the crash.
Trottier was pronounced dead on scene after his motorcycle crashed near mile post 17 on Highway 139 at around 3:16 p.m. on Sunday.