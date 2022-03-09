Tina Peters, right, Mesa County clerk and recorder, blames the county commissioners for sidelining her Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, left. Peters says the county has no say over hiring and firing of her workers.
Photo courtesy the Colorado County Clerks Association.
A Mesa County grand jury indicted Clerk Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley today.
The jury returned a 13-count indictment against the two related to an investigation of election equipment tampering and official misconduct.
Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a pubic servant, a class four felony, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony, criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony, conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony, identity theft, a class 4 felony, first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor, violation of duty, a misdemeanor, and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
Knisley faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony, violation of duty, a misdemeanor, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
If convicted on all charges, and if they run consecutively, Peters faces a maximum penalty of 28 years in jail and a $2.7 million in fines, while Knisley could see a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison and $2 million in fines.
