The local DASH bus service will be suspended on June 4 due to the decrease in ridership from the impacts of COVID-19.
DASH, operated by Grand Valley Transit, will suspend service until further notice but Route 1 will continue to operate with regular fares and hours.
Route 1 goes between the downtown transit center at Fifth Street and South Avenue to the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Riders are expected to wear a facemask when riding all GVT buses and are asked to only use the service for essential travel.