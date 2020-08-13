The Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn in Glenwood Canyon with a Type 1 Incident Command on the scene.
Today’s weather and fire behavior is expected to be similar to yesterday and that means active fire behavior. The fire is at 6,251 acres with 0% containment.
There are 238 fire personnel fighting the blaze being supported by 11 engines, six helicopters and one water tender. Dozers and other logging equipment have been ordered to help with the blaze.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.
The fire reached the bottom of the No Name drainage, which will be a focus of firefighters today. Hotshot crews are working to contain spot fires along the ridge south of No Name drainage, and establish an anchor point and firelines. Residents in north Glenwood Springs should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions that may lead to pre-evacuation notices.
Firefighters continue to do structure protection in several locations including the Shoshone Power Plant, Lookout Mountain, and the No Name subdivision.
The fire is also fairly active on the east side where crews are working to keep fire from spotting across Interstate 70 in additional locations. Heavy equipment
is working in more accessible areas. Helicopters and air tankers are supporting the efforts of engines and ground crews.
Great Basin Type 1 Team, Incident Command assumed command of the this morning.
I-70 will continue to be closed with no estimate on reopening. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Highway 82 from US Highway 24 to Aspen yesterday due to heavy traffic and safety concerns.
Cottonwood Pass Road that links Garfield and Eagle counties is also closed due too fire danger in the area.
With the fire potentially reaching the Flattops area, Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads and areas of the Flattops have also been closed.
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are now in place.