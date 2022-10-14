111220-news-paperproductscovid03-ml
A City Market employee removes carts from the parking lot at the store at 12th Street and Patterson Road.

Two of the nation's largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.

Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.