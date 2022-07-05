Megan Hess, the Montrose funeral home owner accused of selling body parts illegally and giving clients fake ashes, pleaded guilty to mail fraud Tuesday in Grand Junction.
As a result of the plea, all other charges against Hess, which include five more counts of mail fraud and three counts of transporting hazardous material, will be dropped.
Hess, 45, and her mother, Shirley Koch, were indicted by a grand jury in March, 2020, and accused of using their funeral home to sell body parts, sometimes forging signatures on consent forms and misleading families as to how their loved ones' remains would be treated.
"I exceeded the scope of the consent and I'm trying to make an effort to make it right," Hess said when asked to describe how exactly she committed the crime to which she was pleading guilty.
According to court documents, Hess and Koch are accused of setting up Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose as a nonprofit, selling hundreds of bodies for research from 2010 to 2018, even if the person or family's wishes were for cremation. Loved ones then received ashes in urns that were not those of the deceased.
Some of those body parts also belonged to people with infections diseases such as HIV and hepatitis, according to court documents, information that Hess and Koch are accused of withholding from buyers.
Sunset Mesa used its funeral service low rates as a way to ensure a steady supply of body parts to sell, according to court documents, and oftentimes was used because people had nowhere else to go.
At the hearing in the Federal Court, Hess was read an account of the crime and asked if that's what she did, to which she replied "yes."
Both during and after the hearing, some victims expressed displeasure with Hess's statements, saying she didn't show enough remorse.
"I'm taking responsibility," Hess said. "I'm here to accept the plea. The families believe I went beyond the scope of the consent forms."
"It has been 53 months since this legal travesty began," she said. "Fifty-three long months."
During the hearing, some victims of the scheme said they considered the plea agreement generous, but urged the court to accept it anyway so they could move on.
"I would like to hear Ms. Hess admit what she has done instead of a jury finding her guilty," Debra Schum said.
Danielle McCarthy, whose active military husband's remains were part of the scheme, said the families were defrauded during the most sacred part of a person's life.
"That is unconscionable," she said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin said Hess's statements, and how much remorse she showed, would be taken into consideration during sentencing.
Hess is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced in January.
Mail fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. There is some discrepancy between the sentencing calculations made by the prosecution, which estimated Hess should serve between 151 and 188 months in prison, and the defense, which estimated she should serve between 21 and 27 months.
"At least one of these sentencing calculations is inherently not going to be correct," Judge Gordon Gallagher said.
A pre-sentencing investigation will also come up with a recommendation for time to be served.
Koch is scheduled for a change of plea hearing July 12.
